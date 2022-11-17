James Last: Gentleman of Music

Not Available

Recorded live at his Bayreuth concert in Germany, in front of an adoring and fiercely loyal audience, this concert was the climax of Last's 2000 orchestra and choir tour. This programme captures one of the greatest phenomena of orchestral entertainment and features traditional James Last favourites - Don't Cry For Me Argentina, My Way, and the legendary "a go-go" arrangements of chart topping pop songs from The Beatles to the theme from Titanic, My Heart Will Go On. This programme is essential viewing for an entire generation of music lovers, illustrating the very specific and unique James Last style.