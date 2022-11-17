James Last: Live at The Royal Albert Hall

Not Available

With a hugely successful career stretching back into the fifties, James Last has proved himself to be one of the greatest entertainers in the world of music. The James Last Orchestra is the most successful big band in chart history and they have sold in excess of 50 million albums worldwide. This spectacular show was filmed in high definition at London's Royal Albert Hall on James Last's 2007 tour and captures the James Last Orchestra at the top of their game in front of a wildly enthusiastic sold out crowd who fervently believe in audience participation.