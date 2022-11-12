Not Available

James Taylor: Live At The Beacon Theater is the documentation of an incredible live performance by soft rock, singer songwriter James Taylor. This live concert features many of Taylor’s greatest hits performed in front of an intense audience. These hits include, but are not limited to the songs Fire and Rain and Sweet Baby James from the many multiplatinum albums by this enduring artist. As a bonus in this film, Taylor also shares the stories behind his many songs and how he came to write them. He also talks candidly about his career in this fabulous performance, which is a testament to his great talent and creative abilities.