James Taylor's "One Man Band," a new CD/DVD set of live recordings and the stories behind the songs. The set list is drawn from Taylor's recent concerts at the Colonial Theatre in the Berkshires and features new performances from some of the iconic singer/songwriter's most beloved recordings including "Something in the Way," "Carolina in my Mind," and "Fire and Rain," interspersed with Taylor's insightful and humorous anecdotes on the inspiration for the songs.