Not Available

Jamie is moving in two weeks from Chicago to New York hoping to become a Broadway actress. Her best friend Jessica is bummed because she's not-so-secretly in love with Jamie. As moving day gets closer, Jessica tries to make Jamie jealous by dating other girls. But Jessica's plan backfires, in a way she could never imagine. Set in working class Chicago and infused with musical dance numbers, "Jamie and Jessie are Not Together" is a love letter to those gray areas of love and lust and to the young romances we will never forget.