British jazz-pop musician Jamie Cullum proves how he's broken the mold and redefined genres with his hit album "Catching Tales." This video contains a 20-minute behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the album, an interview with the versatile artist, tour footage and videos for tracks including "Get Your Way," "I Only Have Eyes for You," "Mind Trick," "21st Century Kid," "I'm Glad There Is You," "My Yard" and more.