In this volume of Laffapalooza highlights presented by Oscar-winning actor and comedian Jamie Foxx, Cedric the Entertainer plays ringmaster for a raucous evening of laughs fueled by some of the funniest up-and-coming comics in the business. While holding forth on a variety of topics, Scruncho, Lil Brough, Louis Ramey, Keisha Hunt, Melanie Camacho and Marvin Dixon can't help but show off their gift for pulling gags.