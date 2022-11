Not Available

Jamie Foxx kicks it with some of the country's funniest young talents in this second volume of stand-up comedy acts recorded before a live audience at Laffapalooza, Atlanta's premier comedy and arts festival, while Cedric the Entertainer serves as the hilarious host. These young lions of comedy, many of whom were handpicked to perform by Foxx himself, strike hard at the funny bone with this crop of fresh, outrageous material.