Jamiroquai - Live in Verona

Not Available

Recorded in June, on a wild & stormy summer night in Italy's stunning Verona Amphitheatre on the European leg of Jamiroquai's 'Funk Odyssey World Tour 2002' this DVD, packed with extra features, shows exactly why Jamiroquai have sold over 20 million albums & how they earned their reputation as one of the world's greatest live acts. NTSC/Region 0. 13 tracks plus extra special features including multi-angle tracks & documentary. 5.1 Dolby Digital. Sony. 2003. 1. Twenty Zero One 2. Canned Heat 3. Bad Girls 4. Corner Of The Earth 5. Virtual Insanity 6. Little L 7. High Times 8. Cosmic Girl 9. Main Vein (with Beverley Knight) 10. DeeperUnderground 11. Alright 12. Love Foolosophy