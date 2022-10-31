Jamiroquai: Paleo Festival 2010

Not Available

Who can admit to never having hummed “Cosmic Girl” or “Virtual Insanity”? Jamiroquai hit the headlines in the nineties with a succession of albums and chart hits, varying from acid jazz to funk tinted disco. Famous for his taste in outrageous hats and the unusual timbre of his voice, Jason Kay, the group’s inimitable singer, created his own made to measure style, using contemporary technology to reinvent groove from another epoch and this is show to explosive effect during their set at Paleo Festival 2010.