After burying his brother, Jampang renews his fight against oppression. He starts to defend people who are forced to sell their land, by tackling Kisima, the extortionist. Kisima, who wants money to open a gambling house is furious at Jaka’s intervention. So Kisima brings in another champion, Kosim and his teacher, Komeng. Jampang defeats all of them including Kisima, who is thrown into a river full of crocodiles.