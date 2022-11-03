Jan Savitt and His Band

Not Available

This "Melody Masters" short traces Jan Savitt's career from first violinist in a symphony orchestra to leader of a top-rated jazz and recording outfit. It features the Jan Savitt Band and vocalists Shirley Van, Bob Arthur and Helen Warren. Savitt and band accompany while an acrobatic act known as the Lipham Children do their stuff, and some bathing Beauties show up in the beach scene. Songs include "Some Sunday Morning", "Too Marvelous for Words", Dearest Darling" and "I'll Always Love You."