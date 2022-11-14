Jan Werich's Fimfar

Not Available

feature-length animated band on the themes of Jan Werich's book. A funny and instructive narrative about fairy-tale and everyday things, about the dwarves, the miracles, but also about the very ordinary human weaknesses and cleverness. The Art Concept of Puppet Stories accurately depicts the humor and atmosphere of the fairy tales "Fimfarum", "The Fall of the Oak", "Franta Nebojsa", "The Dream of the Dream" and "Lakomá Barka", written by Jan Werich on a gramophone record in the 1960s under the title Fimfarum.