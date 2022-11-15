Jan Wolkers Spreekt

Not Available

Jan Wolkers experienced his greatest prosperity in his Amsterdam period (1963-1977), but also conquered several crises. On the basis of his books and media appearances, he has strongly contributed to the myth formation around his person. Thanks to a great find of eighty audio reels (full of intimate conversations with crown witnesses from Wolkers' life and work) and film reels in his archive on Texel, it is possible for director Wim van der Aar to make a new, authentic and exclusive film about the folk writer . The documentary will come very close to the real Wolkers and is a nice addition to the long-awaited biography of Onno Blom that will be released in October, exactly ten years after the writer's death.