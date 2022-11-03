Not Available

Jana lives in a village in Tamil Nadu, leading life incognito, taking up the cause of the villagers, making enemies around. And then comes the twist in the tale, the caption in the interval reading...'Interval...Wait just see other face'. And when the film re-opens we do get to see the other face of Jana. Jana, a terror to the Mumbai underworld, corrupt politicians and their ilk, killing, maiming and teaching a lesson to them. Both the faces of Jana merge finally, when his bete noire Bhandari, out of jail, comes to the village to have his final round with Jana.