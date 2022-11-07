Not Available

Janacek: From the House of the Dead

  • Music

Set in a Siberian prison camp, Janacek's final opera centers on the experiences of recent arrival Alexandre Petrovitch Goriantchikov (Olaf Bar), a nobleman who finds relief from the harsh conditions in the friendship of the illiterate Alyeya (Eric Stoklossa). Recorded at the Grand Theatre de Provence, this stage production is directed by the well-respected Patrice Chereau and features famed conductor Pierre Boulez.

Cast

Pierre BoulezConductor
Eric Stoklossa
Stefan Margita
Vladimír Chmelo
Sulzenko Jiri
Heinz Zednik

