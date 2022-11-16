Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen (Glyndebourne)

Not Available

The tale of a quick-witted fox and her escape from confinement for a life in the forest that is by turns joyful and violent, The Cunning Little Vixen is an unsentimental parable of death and rebirth that lives through the instinctive and immediate world of nature, animal and human, which Janácek loved so much. Melly Still's production for Glyndebourne finds the delicate balance between whimsy and mysticism (Daily Telegraph) at the heart of the opera, which Vladimir Jurowski conducts with lustrous style: you can hear the birds in the score, feel the sunshine and thrill to the starlit night sky in the final scene (Opera Today).