Janaki Weds Sriram

Not Available

It is one of those hide-and-seek dramas — childhood friends get separated, and as grown-ups fall in love with each other unknowingly. With some needed twists that lend a feel-good touch, apart from a love triangle, the movie makes a bid to impress the audience. Director Sreenu, who has had some directorial experience before, takes the credit for shaping the story in such a way that it looks different. The film can be termed musical, for it deals with lots of inter-college music competitions. -- Jeevi @ Idlebrain.com