Not Available

In an epic tale of power, pride and love, three men battle for the enduring devotion of one beautiful woman. Vinay (Rishi Kapoor) is a young, idealistic forest ranger who falls for the charms of the enchanting Chandramukhi (Vinita). A tyrannical ruler of one tribe (Amrish Puri) and a young man (Gulshan Grover) of a rival tribe are also smitten with the siren. Who will the mysterious woman choose?