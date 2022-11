Not Available

Kausalya lost Shankar in an attack perpetrated by her own family for marrying against their wishes. Deeply disturbed by a spate of honour killings, Indianostrum, a Pondicherry based theatre group, sets out to introspect the implications of caste, class and gender. They adapt Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet to their story. What emerges is a critical reflection and commentary on the contemporary world, where love struggles to survive.