23-year-old Tom Allen is all set for a 9–5 career in IT. Trouble is, he can’t help wondering whether there’s more to life. So Tom sets off on the ultimate adventure: cycling around the world. Despite his lack of experience, Tom cycles and camps his way across three continents, encountering a vivid cast of friends and foes. But the journey takes an unlikely detour when he falls in love with Tenny, a feisty Iranian-Armenian. When her parents forbid her from taking to ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼the open road, Tom is faced with the ultimate dilemma: stay with Tenny or continue his adventure alone? Janapar – named after the Armenian word for journey – is an honest and life-affirming tale of finding what you’re looking for when you least expect it.