Janapriyan

Jayasurya plays Priyadarshan, a village simpleton, who is overjoyed on being temporarily appointed at the Taluk Office on a leave vacancy. The officer who has gone on leave is Vaishakhan (Manoj K Jayan), who is busy pursuing his dreams of turning a film director some day. Priyan merges into the city landscape in no time, and its busy inhabitants find his ways amusing. And for the first time in his life, he falls in love.