Janda Meletup

Rosnah, a young widow stays in a village with her uncle and aunt. Kamil is attracted to Rosnah and tries to woo her but to no avail. He decides to seek the help of a witchdoctor and it turns out to be succesful. Samad from Kuala Lumpur comes to the village to look for a maid and meets Rosnah who agrees to work for him. Kamil is dissapointed and goes to Kuala Lumpur to see Rosnah. He looks for a job and is determined to marry Rosnah. One day Samad is kidnapped and a ransom is demanded from his wife, Rosnah and Kamil manage to rescue Samad and apprehend the kidnappers.