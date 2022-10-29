Janda Pai Kapiraju

Not Available

Arvind who came to the city from a rural area, is a naive employee in a company. He cannot tolerate corruption, bribery, breaking rules, lavishness and the urban culture of youth in cities. He is caught by traffic police for a minor mistake though not of his own. Although he has all documents with him, he is asked a bribe by traffic policeman. When he refuses to pay the bribe, a complaint is booked against him and he is sentenced by the court, even though he complains about the bribe. Finally he does a sting operation with 2 of his friends and 10 honest employees in various government offices by applying for identy cards like PAN card, voter card, ration card for an anonymous person.