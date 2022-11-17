Jane Austen's Life

Not Available

Jane Austen was born in 1775 and died in 1817. It may have been a short life, and seemingly uneventful, but for the world of literature it was a very valuable one. This DVD takes us to the places which shaped Jane Austen’s vision, and inspired her to write some of the best loved classic novels worldwide. Explore Steventon, the village of her birth; find out what she really thought about Bath and discover Cassandra’s revelations about Jane’s mystery seaside admirer. Combine all this with the fascinating Jane Austen Museum at Chawton and enjoy a journey through the same glorious English countryside which Jane Austen experienced for herself nearly two hundred years ago.