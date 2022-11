Not Available

How can you call a bondage film "cute?" Don't all of those whips and chains hurt? I guess they do, sometimes, but what we have here is a real first: a dominatrix with a good sense of humor. This neat little parody of exercise videos has all of the spikes, leather, plastic balls in the mouth, collars and whips you'd ever want —yet it has the ability to make us laugh, easing our way into at some bizarre fetishes.