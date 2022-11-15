Not Available

Jane Fonda's Step Aerobic and Abdominal Workout. A two-part program that burns fat, sculpts hips, thighs and buttocks, and tightens abs using an adjustable bench. 45-minute step aerobic workout: A high energy, low impact cardiovascular conditioning routine that is fun, challenging and safe for beginners to advanced. Jane Fonda's top instructors leads you through simple and innovative steps with new high energy music! 10-minute abdominal workout: A one-on-one workout with Jane that really works! Strengthen and tighten your abdominals using the bench step for optimum results and safety. Jane Fonda Workout programs are reviewed and approved by a team of medical professionals, including cardiologists, exercise physiologists, and orthopedic surgeons. The Jane Fonda video workout library includes more than 8 core workout programs. To maximize your overall fitness, the perfect Jane Fonda Workout video complements to this program are: Complete Workout, Lower Body Solution, Lean Routine.