Jane Monheit - Live at the Rainbow Room

As the title says beautiful voice, beautiful girl. Jane Monheit is definitely a coming jazz vocal star. She sings as well as any jazz vocalist of today, and has surrounded herself with first class musicians. Track Listing: 1. Over the Rainbow 2. Just Squeeze Me 3. Chega De Saudade (No More Blues) 4. Dindi 5. More Than You Know 6. Since You’ve Asked 7. It Might As Well Be Spring 8. Tea For Two 9. Hit the Road to Dreamland 10. Love Has No Pride 11. Once I Walked in the Sun 12. Comecar De Novo 13. Please Be Kind 14. It Never Entered My Mind 15. Turn Out The Stars 16. Haunted Heart 17. Cheek to Cheek 18. Around Us 19. Waters of March 20. Some Other Time