Jane Street

Fresh off the bus in Manhattan, Brian has a crush on his new roommate Corrine, a pretty young artist, but there are problems. For starters, she's a lesbian. What's more, she plans to have a baby with her lover Suzanne. Sheltered Brian has a hard enough time accepting lesbian lovers, but lesbian parents? When the women enlist the help of a gay friend and a turkey baster, strait-laced Brian takes his shot at becoming part of the family. One more little catch: Brian is squatting in their spacious West Village loft, which he found empty, and he still hasn't found just the right way to tell his roommates, Corrine and Suzanne, that they don't actually have a lease.