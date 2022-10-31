Janeane Garofalo: If You Will

Not Available

She's funny. She's edgy. She's the one-and-only Janeane Garofalo (TV's 24, The Larry Sanders Show). And now, in her first solo special in over a decade, this Emmy nominated stand-up superstar digs into the many myths we all live by and casts her unique insights and hilarious riffs on life, culture and politics. Filmed live before a sold-out audience in Seattle's Moore Theater, it's a virtuoso hour-long display of Garofalo’s uniquely outrageous takes on everything from the trouble with twitter, to the truth about rehab, to the end of sex as we know it, to the vaguely disturbing perfection of Natalie Portman's... anatomy. Intrigued? Then prepare yourself, if that's possible, for the extreme comedy of Janeane Garofalo.