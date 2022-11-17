Janelle Monae - iTunes Festival 2013

Not Available

Janelle Monae hit the 2013 iTunes Festival stage, and, as usual, the ‘Electric Lady’ songstress delivered. Rocking white pants, a white shirt, black suspenders, black belt, black boots and a bouffant, Monae was cool and effortless in their performance of ‘Q.U.E.E.N.’ Never straying too far from their black and white striped mic stand, Monae performed not only their vocals, but also stood in for partner-in-crime Erykah Badu’s raps as well. Not only is Monae fun to watch, but get a load of their backup band. How adorable do they look dancing along to the song?