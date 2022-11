Not Available

Here we go! Twenty-five years can fly by pretty quick, but Jane’s Addiction‘s Ritual de lo Habitual has proved to be a timeless album that feels just as vital today. Fans had a chance to revisit that experience last year when the band celebrated the album’s 25th anniversary with a special show saluting the disc, and now more fans can keep that memory with them with the new Blu-Ray/DVD/CD, Ritual de lo Habitual: Alive at 25.