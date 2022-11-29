Jang-go in a Reed Hat

Not Available

Jang-go and Sorimsa go to Seoul in hopes of enrolling in the police academy. However, they are conned by Du-keobi who gets the pigs and dogs they hoped to sell to pay for their tuition. So they end up working at a restaurant run by the sisters Ae-ri and Mal-suk. But, due to the unexpected con by the head of Du-keobi's gang, they find out that Kang Dal-seong and Do-wang are also part of the gang. Dal-seong and Do-wang had killed Jang-go's parents and run off to Japan with their fortune. They are all involved in drug trafficking now. Along with the investigators, Jang-go and Sorimsa use their wits and resources to make a clean sweep of the gang.