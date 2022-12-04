Jangan Ambil Nyawaku

Not Available

Non has been depressed for some time, as she is not accepted by the family of her husband, Hans Tobing, though they already have three children. Just when Non is finally being accepted in her husband’s family, her happiness is threatened by ovarian cancer. It traumatises the family. Hans has to sacrifice everything that he can to save his wife’s life. Fortunately, Non gets her spirit back when she realises that her children still need her. That spirit is the most important element in the process of her recovery.