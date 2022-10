Not Available

After healing Punai (Mazlan Pet Pet) in the previous film; Asmat (Cat Farish) and Johan (Shaiheizy Sam) successfully defeats Mustika (Lisa Surihani). Pak Mor who was injured heads to the river bank and starts to chant some black magic. Soon, Mustika comes out alive and well from the body of Pak Mor. It becomes apparent that Pak Mor and Mustika have teamed up to inherit all of the money that was left by Pak Sudir. Inevitably, their plans are foiled by Punai, Asamat and Johan.