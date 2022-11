Not Available

Jang-Soe is the stepbrother of Jang-Hwa and Hong-Ryeon. Jang-Soe's mother kills two sisters to take all properties from their father. Later Jang-Hwa and Hong-Ryeon become resented spirits. They appear to their father Mr. Bae and the chief of district to tell that their stepmother Mrs. Heo killed them. The honorable chief of district knows the truth and arrests Mrs. Heo and Jang-Soe to punish them. Jang-Hwa revives from death and marries to her beloved Mr. Jeong.