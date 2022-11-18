Janice M Vidal Fairy Concert

Not Available

Gifted with an enchanting voice, popular Hong Kong singer Janice M. Vidal has given Canto-pop fans a string of hit songs and best-selling albums since her debut in 2005. She took to the Hong Kong Coliseum stage again in October 2010 with two sold-out solo concerts. The highly anticipated Fairy Concert features many of Janice's older smash hits as well as the new songs from her latest album Love Diaries, including duets with guest singers Aarif Lee and JW, and her performance of a Japanese song and some hot dance numbers. Filmed in Full HD, the concert recording captures the enthralling sights and sounds with 28 songs on Blu-ray.