Janie’s Janie is a unique film in the Newsreel collection. It was the first (and only) “personal documentary,” that sought to expose injustice through the example of a single individual’s story. The film is well crafted, carefully shot and edited. It includes cinema verité scenes of Janie’s life, as well as on-camera interviews. It was directed by Geri Ashur, with Peter Barton, Marilyn Mulford and Stephanie Pawleski.