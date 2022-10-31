Not Available

Janine Jansen is the most frequently downloaded classical artist, we learn from this biopic in which we follow the beloved and successful violinist from Soest in recording studios and on concert stages. The hectic life of a musician of world-wide renown. And still she is just as uninhibited and spontaneous as ever. When, during a recording of Beethoven's violin concerto, she listens to the orchestra, we see her in close-up for minutes. Every emotion in the music comes to life on her face. Colleagues from the music scene comment on her talent. For herself, she does not want to know how she does it, afraid she will no longer be able to do it anymore. This almost happens when recording Bach's intimidating Chaconne. An all-out effort and perfection appear to be the key. Meanwhile, other people are preparing the launch of the once-only glossy Janine. Because Janine Jansen is also a marketable product.