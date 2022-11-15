Janji Hati

Not Available

Amanda (Elvira Natali) is forced to do the punishment given by Dava (Aliando Syarif), a coarse and stubborn boy who has difficulty making friends with anyone. The punishment brings Amanda to the meeting with Leo (Guntur Nugraha), half brother of Dava. Leo who already likes Amanda for a long time, trying to come to terms with a dark secret she buried. As time goes on, Dava starts to become a different person and gentle. Separations between Amanda and Dava reveals a hidden feeling. Their task is to make that feeling meaningful, before it's too late.