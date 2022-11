Not Available

Jannat is a crime romance, starring Emraan Hashmi (Arjun) and Sonal Chauhan (Zoya). Arjun is a petty, yet smart conman who aspires to create Jannat (heaven) on earth. Wealth blinds him as he goes from being a bookie to a match fixer. He has aspirations of being a millionaire, but not at the cost of hard work. Will he be able to fulfil his desires or will it lead to his downfall?