Japan: Earth's Enchanted Islands

Not Available

In Japan’s crowded archipelago, there are still places where nature thrives – and Japan has a surprisingly vast range of landscapes, from the far north, where sea eagles walk on frozen seas, to subtropical southern islands, with coral reefs and volcanoes, and the central islands, with forested mountains, home to bears and monkeys. This series explores how life survives across these islands, and how humans and wildlife have found ways to live alongside the forces of nature and embrace them in quintessential ways.