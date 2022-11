2006

Fresh out of the Israeli army, gay 19-year-old Imri moves to Tel-Aviv, but he's got a bad case of "yellow fever" and dreams of relocating to Japan. When he's not searching for porn, Imri hangs with his friend, works a low-paying job or sleeps around. The work of first-time feature film director Lior Shamriz, this provocative movie offers clever dialogue and strong performances.