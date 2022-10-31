Japan's Wild Secrets

Not Available

Located on the Pacific ring of fire, Japan was born out of volcanic eruptions. Its chain of 6852 islands stretches almost 3000km kilometers - with climates ranging from temperate in the North to subtropical in the south, it is a country of volcanic mountains, of rolling landscapes, of sun baked beaches and even rainforest. The geographical diversity leads to spectacular animal diversity. Wild Japan highlights the multiplicity of life on these shores as it takes you from hot spa bathing Macaques in the North, via Brown Bears and Raccoon dogs to the fiddler crabs and mud skippers in the mangrove swamps of the South; an Island hopping adventure around this vast and varied country.