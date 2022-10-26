Not Available

Japan Sinks

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dentsu

Japan sinks! Proving once again that Japan will never cease to find inventive ways to destroy itself on screen, this summer's blockbuster Sinking of Japan brings apocalypse through tectonics. Based on Sakyo Komatsu's best-selling novel, Sinking of Japan was first put on the big screen in Moritani Shiro's 1973 classic. In 2006, director Higuchi Shinji remakes the disaster movie, taking the story to

Cast

Etsushi ToyokawaTadogoro Yusuke
Mao DaichiTakamori Saori
Kou ShibasakiAbe Reiko
Mitsuhiro Oikawa
Mayuko Fukuda
Hideko Yoshida

