JAPANARAMA! Psycho TV From Japan Vol. 1

Not Available

No wonder the Japanese are such a stressed-out society: They enjoy mutilating and torturing each other just for the hell of it...not to mention for the benefits of the television cameras, and Japanarama! Volume 1 captures two hours of only the very twisted of psycho TV from Japan. Much of this party tape utilizes footage from bizarre and cruel game shows. Rounding out the tape are some great cheesey commercials, mostly for foods that look grossly unappetizing, and some with sell out American celebrities. A few scenes are shown from various weird Far East movies.