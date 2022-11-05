Japanese Girls at the Harbor

Set in the port city of Yokohama, two girls, Sunako and Dora who attend a Christian school, pledge to be friends. But when a youth named Henry appears on his motorcycle and offers to take Sunako for a ride, we know that this friendship won't last and that the lives of both girls will change in ways they are barely able to comprehend, and can do little to change.
|Yukiko Inoue
|Dora Kennel
|Ureo Egawa
|Henry
|Ranko Sawa
|Yôko Sheridan
|Yumeko Aizome
|Masumi
|Tatsuo Saitô
|Miura - a Painter
|Michiko Oikawa
|Sunako Kurokawa
