Japanese Girls at the Harbor

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

Set in the port city of Yokohama, two girls, Sunako and Dora who attend a Christian school, pledge to be friends. But when a youth named Henry appears on his motorcycle and offers to take Sunako for a ride, we know that this friendship won't last and that the lives of both girls will change in ways they are barely able to comprehend, and can do little to change.

Cast

Yukiko InoueDora Kennel
Ureo EgawaHenry
Ranko SawaYôko Sheridan
Yumeko AizomeMasumi
Tatsuo SaitôMiura - a Painter
Michiko OikawaSunako Kurokawa

