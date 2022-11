Not Available

Anything goes in this third volume of Japanese hard-core wrestling brawls -- even the use of tables, chairs, ladders, fire and barbed wire as lethal weapons. Highlights include matchups between Shadow WX and Mad Man Pondo, and Yamakawa and Bad Boy Hido. Other action includes a pair of teardown tag-team fights with Dick Togo and Psychic vs. Masao Orihara and the Great Sasuke, and Daisuke Sekimoto and Daisaku Shimoda vs. Ryuji Ito and Takeo Otsuka.