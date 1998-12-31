Japanese Hell

1998

From The King of the Japanese Cult Movie Teruo Ishii! A controversial film in which actual cases that roiled modern-day Japan, including the sarin gas attack by the Aum Shinrikyo Cult, are dramatized with gruesome detail, as the perpetrators of those crimes are forced to stand trial in Hell. An angst-ridden girl, Rika, is carried off to Hell by an old woman she meets in a neighborhood park. There she gets a first-hand look at the excruciating agony of those found guilty - by Lucifer himself - of committing heinous crimes during their time on earth