One of the most fascinating exhibits on the Midway at the Pan-American Exposition is the Japanese Village. This space occupies about one and one-half acres of ground. It is dotted with pretty miniature lakes, the famous Japanese circle bridges, groves, tea houses, etc. We secured an excellent picture of this village while a troupe of Japanese acrobats were performing. The acrobats themselves are in the foreground of the picture and form the principal feature. The entire length of the film is replete with difficult acrobatic tricks, performed by one of the most skilled troupes in the world. (Edison Catalog)